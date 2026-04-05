Luis Manuel Garcia News: Beaten once against Queretaro

Garcia registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Queretaro.

Garcia faced a surprisingly difficult test, as the league's lowest-ranked attack forced him to various saves and ultimately found a goal in the second half. He returned to the starting lineup after being on the bench for one game, with coach Antonio Mohamed continuing to implement a rotation between him and Hugo Gonzalez. It's possible that both keepers will see some action in upcoming weeks given that the team will be playing in both CONCACAF and Liga MX competitions.