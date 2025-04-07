Luis Manuel Garcia News: Beaten once versus Santos
Garcia registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Santos.
Garcia failed to stop a close-range header in the second half of an otherwise simple challenge. It was his first league appearance since February, as he took the starting spot from Pau Lopez, who had committed some errors lately. Both keepers will now contend for the last few starts of the regular season, so there may be uncertainty about who gets the nod in upcoming weeks.
