Garcia was given the start over teammate Hugo González and turned in a fairly average performance. The goal he conceded in the 20th minute was difficult to stop, as it was a well-placed shot into the left side of the net. Toluca's defense generally limits opposing chances, and across nine matches this season Garcia holds a 70.4 save percentage, one of the higher marks among Liga MX goalkeepers, along with two clean sheets. If he starts again in the next match, he will face Tigres, who finished second in the Liga MX Apertura, making it a challenging matchup.