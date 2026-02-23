Luis Manuel Garcia News: Keeps clean sheet versus Necaxa
Garcia had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win against Necaxa.
Garcia was outstanding in his return to action after staying on the bench for two straight games, and he achieved his second clean sheet of the year. Despite being a valuable fantasy pick when he plays, the rotation in Diablos' goal has been constant in recent weeks, generating uncertainty about who will be chosen between him and Hugo Gonzalez in future clashes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now