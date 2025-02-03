Luis Manuel Garcia News: Keeps zero-save clean sheet

Garcia recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against Tigres UANL.

Garcia did not face a single shot on target Saturday on his way to his first clean sheet since the 2021/2022 season. He has now made three starts since the departure of Tiago Volpi and has made four saves and conceded three goals. He faces another difficult test Saturday at Leon, a side which has scored seven goals through four matches this season.