Luis Manuel Garcia News: Makes four saves in draw

Garcia made four saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Garcia made multiple huge saves throughout the contest and appeared to be destined to keep a fourth clean sheet over his late five starts. However, a late goal scored by Victor Rios ruined his plans but there wasn't much to do to prevent such a well-placed finish from going in. Still, the goalkeeper allowed just four goals over his last eight starts and looks to have a slight edge in his fight for the starting spot against Hugo Gonzalez.