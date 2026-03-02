Luis Manuel Garcia headshot

Luis Manuel Garcia News: Unbeaten in win over Guadalajara

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Garcia had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Guadalajara.

Garcia was outstanding between the posts for the second straight game, adding to his 12 saves and three clean sheets in four Clausura starts. However, it's unclear if his current momentum will be enough for him to gain an edge over Hugo Gonzalez, as manager Antonio Mohamed has constantly switched between both goalkeepers. Whenever he starts, Garcia should remain a source of saves with solid clean sheet chances.

