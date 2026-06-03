Luis Mejia Cajar Injury: Not yet ready

Mejia continues to work separately from the Panama squad as he manages an apparent muscle tear suffered during his final club appearance in Uruguay, with his availability for the World Cup opener against Ghana on June 17 in serious doubt, according to Keish Gomez Munoz of ESPN.

Mejia's condition is being monitored closely by the coaching staff with the tournament opener fast approaching, and coach Thomas Christiansen confirmed he is following a differentiated training program rather than working fully with the group. Orlando Mosquera is expected to step in between the posts if Mejia cannot prove his fitness in time for Panama's most important fixture in recent football history.