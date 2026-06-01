Luis Mejia Cajar Injury: Picks up muscle issue

Mejia is dealing with an apparent muscle tear after being forced off during his last club game in Uruguay, according to Jean-Paul Francis Botello of La Estrella de Panama.

Mejia is part of his nation's World Cup squad, but his status is a major concern ahead of the June 17 opener versus Ghana. The experienced goalkeeper was heavily involved for his club Nacional in both Uruguayan league and Copa Libertadores action over the last few months, having also featured for Panama in a friendly clash with South Africa in March. Orlando Mosquera should get the nod between the posts if Mejia fails to recover in upcoming days.