Luis Milla Injury: Late call for Sunday

Milla (undisclosed) will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Leganes, coach Pepe Bordalas said in the press conference.

Milla returned to team training this week after missing four La Liga games with an undisclosed injury. He could make the squad on Sunday but will likely be a late decision after the final training sessions. Milla was an undisputed starter before his absence and should regain his spot once fully fit.