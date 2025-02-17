Fantasy Soccer
Luis Milla headshot

Luis Milla Injury: Will aim to face Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Milla is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is expected to work toward returning to play versus Leganes on March 2, Juancar Navacerrada of MARCA reports.

Milla has been playing at a high level this season, and while there haven't been any reports regarding the extent of the injury, sources close to the team have acknowledged the team is working to have him fit for the Leganes match. This means Ramon Terrats will remain in the XI for the time being, as the coaching staff is happy with the latter's contributions in midfield.

Luis Milla
Getafe
