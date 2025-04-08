Luis Milla News: Assist from cross in win

Milla assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Valladolid.

Milla's cross late in the second half setup Getafe's final goal in their resounding 4-0 victory over Valladolid. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the midfielder has averaged 5.67 crosses (2.33 accurate) per appearance while creating six total chances. His three assists this campaign are tied for a career-best in a single domestic campaign.