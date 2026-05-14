Luis Milla News: Assists in Wednesday's win

Milla assisted once to go with 11 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Mallorca.

Milla assisted Zaid Romero's header in the 63rd minute Wednesday, a goal which took the 3-0 lead and sealed up the victory. It was one of two chances he created, and it marked his 10th assist of the campaign. He also recorded 11 crosses, his sixth match this season with double digit crosses. On the defensive end he intercepted one pass and made one clearance in a productive 90 minutes of action.