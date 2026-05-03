Luis Milla News: Creates four chances in defeat

Milla registered nine crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Milla was quite productive, as his set-piece volume allowed him to stand out from his squad's disappointing display Sunday. He boosted his season averages to 6.0 crosses (1.8 accurate) and 2.2 chances created per game. With consistent corner and free kick numbers, he'll likely have a few more opportunities to look for his 10th assist of the campaign while he remains tied as the league's second-best contributor in that category.