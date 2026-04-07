Luis Milla News: Creates four chances Sunday

Milla generated seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Athletic.

Milla had a productive outing Sunday as he created four chances for the fifth time this season. He's now created 64 chances through 29 starts this season and has a career-high nine assists to show for it. He played well on the defensive end too in the clean sheet, recording six interceptions and one tackle across his full 90 minutes of action.