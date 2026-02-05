Milla was very active in midfield, consistently looking to create for his teammates while generating three chances and delivering several crosses. He has enjoyed an excellent individual season, recording seven assists and creating 45 chances, numbers that place him among the top midfielders in La Liga this year. It has been a standout campaign for Milla, as his seven assists already surpass his total from any previous La Liga season in his career. Defensively, he has also contributed heavily with 30 tackles and 124 recoveries, further underlining his importance to Getafe despite the team's struggles. Milla will look to continue his strong form in the next league fixture against Alaves, who currently sit mid-table.