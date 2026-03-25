Luis Milla News: Excellent as set-piece taker

Milla assisted once to go with 10 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Milla assisted Domingos Duarte's goal, and he also delivered the ball into the box that led to Mauro Arambarri's goal. The star playmaker has been a key contributor for Getafe this season and is up to nine assists across 28 league starts.