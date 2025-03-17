Luis Milla News: Five crosses Sunday

Milla generated five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Osasuna.

Milla recorded five crosses in Sunday's win, his 14th match this season with five or more. However, Sunday marked his first time in those 14 matches that he did not create a single chance. He also did not take a shot in his third consecutive match. He put in solid work defensively though as he won one tackle, made three clearances and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.