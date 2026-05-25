Luis Milla News: Nets lone goal

Milla scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Osasuna.

Milla strongly ended the season Saturday, as the midfielder bagged a goal in the 59th minute, the lone goal of the contest. This was actually his first goal of the entire season, recording 27 shots but not coming up with one until the season finale. He also added 10 assists on 78 chances created in 37 appearances, holding a solid campaign as a regular in the midfield.