Luis Milla News: Provides assist in defeat

Milla assisted Omar Alderete's opening goal on Saturday against Las Palmas with a well-delivered set piece in the 19th minute. He was active in midfield and contributed on both ends of the pitch with four tackles and five crosses but that wasn't enough to help his team secure points. He will look to help Getafe respond in their next match against Espanyol on Friday.