Luis Milla News: Seven crosses, three accurate

Milla had one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Villarreal.

For the time since Jan. 12, Milla logged more than five crosses in a single La Liga game. The midfielder was relatively accurate as well, considering he had not recorded multiple accurate crosses in the 2025 calendar year until Sunday. For March, Milla logged 20 crosses (seven accurate) in four appearances.