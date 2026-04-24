Luis Milla News: Well rounded Wednesday
Milla took an off target shot, crossed three times inaccurately, created a chance, blocked a shot and made three interceptions during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Milla was active on both sides of the ball leading Getafe in shots, crosses, blocks and interceptions during the victory. The midfielder has combined for six chances created, 16 crosses and 10 interceptions over his last three appearances.
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