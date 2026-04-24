Luis Milla headshot

Luis Milla News: Well rounded Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Milla took an off target shot, crossed three times inaccurately, created a chance, blocked a shot and made three interceptions during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Milla was active on both sides of the ball leading Getafe in shots, crosses, blocks and interceptions during the victory. The midfielder has combined for six chances created, 16 crosses and 10 interceptions over his last three appearances.

Luis Milla
Getafe
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