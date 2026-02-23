Luis Milla News: Whips in seven crosses

Milla registered seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Sevilla.

Milla was once again in his regular role in the midfield on Sunday, starting and playing the full 90. His best contribution would come with his crosses, recording seven, a fourth straight game with five or more. He is now up to 144 crosses this season, closing in on his 201 from last campaign, playing in nine fewer games thus far.