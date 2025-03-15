Fantasy Soccer
Luis Muriel

Luis Muriel News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Muriel had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (one on goal) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Muriel set up Martin Ojeda in the 18th minute assisting the opening goal of the match. The forward has a goal involvement in each of his last three starts while combining for eight shots and two chances created over that stretch.

Luis Muriel
Orlando City SC

