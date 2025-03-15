Luis Muriel News: Assists with lone chance created
Muriel had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (one on goal) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls.
Muriel set up Martin Ojeda in the 18th minute assisting the opening goal of the match. The forward has a goal involvement in each of his last three starts while combining for eight shots and two chances created over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now