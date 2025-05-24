Fantasy Soccer
Luis Muriel News: Attempts three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2025 at 11:13pm

Muriel registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Portland Timbers.

Muriel failed to get directly involved in the score sheet but created a big chance in addition to his three distance strikes during his 15th game of the season. The experienced striker saw his two-game scoring streak come to an end. However, he registered multiple shots and chances created for the fourth time in his last five matches played. He shared attacking duties with Duncan McGuire in a two-man front line against Portland.

Luis Muriel
Orlando City SC
