Luis Muriel News: Bangs late free-kick

Muriel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Muriel started for the fourth consecutive match and scored again, making it three goals in his last four appearances. He recorded 16 shots in that span, with the latest coming from a long-range free kick late in Saturday's match against LA Galaxy. His powerful strike forced John McCarthy into a difficult situation, leading to what was likely one of the craziest goals of the season. The forward will look to score again against Philadelphia on Saturday.