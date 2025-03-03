Luis Muriel News: Delivers assist off bench

Muriel assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Toronto FC.

Muriel came off the bench for the second straight match and set up Dagur Dan Thorhallsson with a well-placed through ball on a counterattack. The forward was not a regular starter last season, making just 14 starts in 38 appearances, and his role appears unchanged with only 59 minutes played across the first two games. He will look to make an impact again Saturday against New York City.