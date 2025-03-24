Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Muriel headshot

Luis Muriel News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Muriel scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win against D.C. United.

Muriel notched his second goal of the season in the 21st minute of the match as he beat the goalkeeper with a header. The forward has started the last three games and has now registered a goal contribution in each of his last four appearances.

Luis Muriel
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now