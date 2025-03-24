Luis Muriel News: Scores, assists in win
Muriel scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win against D.C. United.
Muriel notched his second goal of the season in the 21st minute of the match as he beat the goalkeeper with a header. The forward has started the last three games and has now registered a goal contribution in each of his last four appearances.
