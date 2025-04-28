Luis Muriel News: Scores from penalty spot

Muriel scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Muriel saw the opening goal of Saturday's match, with the forward scoring from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute of the contest. This marks his first goal in three appearances, now with four on the season. He also has two assists to bring him to six goal contributions in 10 appearances (eight starts) this season.