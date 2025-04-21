Luis Muriel News: Three attempted crosses

Muriel recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus CF Montreal.

Muriel led the Orlando attack Saturday with three attempted crosses, though none found a teammate, as they played to a 0-0 draw versus Montreal. The forward has now sent in three crosses and two corners in successive appearances, creating five total chances. After coming off the bench in Orlando's first two fixtures of the season, Muriel has now started in seven consecutive matches, scoring four goals across that span.