Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Muriel headshot

Luis Muriel News: Two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Muriel had two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Muriel had another solid outing against Philadelphia on Saturday, although he couldn't contribute a goal this time. He added two shots to his total of 18 shots over the last five games, demonstrating his growing influence in the attack. The forward will aim for another goal contribution against RBNY on Saturday, a team against which he has one goal contribution in three MLS games.

Luis Muriel
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now