Luis Muriel News: Two shots in draw

Muriel had two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Muriel had another solid outing against Philadelphia on Saturday, although he couldn't contribute a goal this time. He added two shots to his total of 18 shots over the last five games, demonstrating his growing influence in the attack. The forward will aim for another goal contribution against RBNY on Saturday, a team against which he has one goal contribution in three MLS games.