Luis Olivas Injury: Returns to training

Olivas (knee) has resumed work with the team after battling a long-term injury in recent months, Paola de la Torre of Fox Sports reported Tuesday.

Olivas might not be involved in competitive action yet considering he has recorded zero minutes of play since August 2024. However, he's increasingly close to becoming an option for a squad that could use some defensive depth. In that case, he'll most likely challenge Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo and Miguel Tapias (Achilles) at center-back by the end of the season.