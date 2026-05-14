Luis Orejuela News: Makes senior debut Wednesday

Orejuela recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Getafe.

Orejuela earned himself a spot in the starting XI Wednesday, the first senior appearance of the 18-year-old's career. He started at left back and made a solid contribution on the defensive end, recording three clearances and one interception. On the attack he added one off-target shot and two crosses in a promising debut.