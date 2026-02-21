Luis Otavio Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Otavio is not an option for Saturday's season opener against New York Red Bulls due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Otavio will not be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against the New York Red Bulls as the midfielder works through a thigh injury. He will push to get back on the field for next week's matchup, but this is a tough break for Orlando given he is projected to lock down a starting role with his new club once he is fully healthy and up to speed.