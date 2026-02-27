Luis Otavio Injury: Logs full practice Friday
Otavio participated in full training Friday and could be an option to face Inter Miami on Sunday.
Otavio should provide some much-needed depth defensively for Orlando if he's healthy, and all signs are pointing in the right direction after his involvement in training this week. He missed the opener against the Red Bulls, but his chances of featuring in the Florida derby Sunday are quite high.
