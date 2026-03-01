Luis Otavio News: On bench in derby

Otavio (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Inter Miami.

Otavio will have a chance to make his MLS debut following his return to training earlier this week. The youngster still has little experience from the early stages of his career with Internacional in Brazil, so he may not be a guaranteed starter yet for Orlando. He'll likely compete for defensive midfield spots with Braian Ojeda, Colin Guske and Eduard Atuesta.