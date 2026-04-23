Luis Otavio News: Start and goal

Otavio scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-1 win against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Since early-March, Otavio has logged a few starts, with three across eight appearances. A litany of Orlando injuries explain how he recorded his third start Wednesday. Nonetheless, Otavio kickstarted Orlando's goal-scoring with a trivela shot outside of the penalty box.