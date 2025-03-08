Luis Perez News: Blocks two shots
Perez crossed three times (two accurate), created two chances and blocked two shots during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Valencia.
Perez was a part of the Valladolid back four that allowed two goals on Saturday leading his side with two blocks. The fullback has combined for three chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances, but has yet to have a goal involvement this season.
