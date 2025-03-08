Fantasy Soccer
Luis Perez News: Blocks two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Perez crossed three times (two accurate), created two chances and blocked two shots during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Valencia.

Perez was a part of the Valladolid back four that allowed two goals on Saturday leading his side with two blocks. The fullback has combined for three chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances, but has yet to have a goal involvement this season.

