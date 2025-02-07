Luis Quinones Injury: Comes off injured versus America
Quinones left with an apparent muscular issue during Friday's match against America.
Quinones had an active performance before his forced exit in the final minutes of the first half Friday. The attacker had previously been rather consistent, recording one goal and an assist in his last four games. While the severity of the injury is yet to be known, both Ricardo Marin and Angel Robles could benefit from increased playing time in the event of Quinones' absence.
