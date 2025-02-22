Luis Quinones Injury: Set for extended absence

Quinones (undisclosed) is dealing with a significant muscle issue and his return date is unknown, according to reporter Antonio Zamora.

Quinones has already missed a couple of matches since getting hurt in the sixth Clausura week. Prior to that, the versatile attacker scored one goal from seven shots (three on target) in four games played as a forward. Offseason signing Ricardo Marin has done a good job in his place and should continue to feature at least until the Colombian is ready to return.