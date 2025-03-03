Fantasy Soccer
Luis Quinones headshot

Luis Quinones News: Returns off bench at Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Quinones (undisclosed) generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Queretaro.

Quinones was ready to play sooner than expected after having a pessimistic prognosis for his muscular injury. He was introduced for the final 45 minutes of Sunday's match, in which he ultimately failed to make an impact. He'll have a chance to take Emiliano Gomez's (concussion) place in a two-man front line alongside Ricardo Marin at least for the next few games. In that case, the Colombian may be a goalscoring threat, even though Puebla's offense is the fourth-lowest ranked in the league in terms of chances created.

