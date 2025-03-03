Luis Quinones News: Returns off bench at Queretaro

Quinones (undisclosed) generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Queretaro.

Quinones was ready to play sooner than expected after having a pessimistic prognosis for his muscular injury. He was introduced for the final 45 minutes of Sunday's match, in which he ultimately failed to make an impact. He'll have a chance to take Emiliano Gomez's (concussion) place in a two-man front line alongside Ricardo Marin at least for the next few games. In that case, the Colombian may be a goalscoring threat, even though Puebla's offense is the fourth-lowest ranked in the league in terms of chances created.