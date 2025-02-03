Luis Quinones News: Scores in victory

Quinones scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Santos.

Quinones found a ball that bounced off the crossbar onto his head and all he had to do was direct it towards goal to put the visitors ahead on the scoring after 16 minutes of this game. That goal opened his Clausura 2025 scoring count, while the offensive stats increased his production to six shots (two on goal) and three chances created across three starts. He has recently served as a mobile forward in a front two alongside Emiliano Gomez.