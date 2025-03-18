Luis Quinones News: Takes three shots in loss

Quinones generated three shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Quinones was one of the lone active players in the attack for Puebla, but his efforts were not enough for the team to make an impact. The veteran winger will aim to deliver a better outing after the break, but Quinones lacks company to make a sustained impact in the final meters.