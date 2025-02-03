Fantasy Soccer
Luis Ricardo Reyes headshot

Luis Ricardo Reyes News: Two-way play solid in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Reyes had six crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Club Necaxa.

Reyes has logged six crosses in each of his last two appearances, both starts. But unlike the previous start, only one of his crosses was accurate, in contrast to the five he logged before. Defensively, Reyes was a lot more sound, logging multiple clearances, interceptions and tackles won as Monterrey's team maintained its first clean sheet since November.

