Luis Rioja Injury: Late call for Saturday

Rioja (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against Girona, manager Carlos Corbaran told media Friday. "Rioja didn't train normally throughout the week, he'll travel with the team and we'll make a decision closer to the game."

Rioja has been one of the most consistent players for Valencia this season, but his status for Saturday's clash is now uncertain. He has notched five goals and two assists across 26 appearances (25 starts) this season, so losing him would be a huge blow for the Mestalla outfit.