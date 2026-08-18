Luis Rioja Injury: Pushing to make squad vs Celta

Rioja (quadriceps) is working individually with a rehabilitation specialist and has begun ball striking exercises as he pushes to be included in the squad for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo, according to Deportes COPE Valencia.

Rioja has been recovering from a right quadriceps injury sustained in a preseason friendly against Stoke City in early August, with Valencia never specifying an exact recovery timeline beyond stating he would continue treatment until clinical improvement was reached. He remained unavailable as of Monday, but this week's training program is being built around at least getting him into the matchday squad for the weekend. Rioja is expected to fall short of the five to six week absence some outlets had floated, a timeline that always looked unrealistic given his recent progress. His accelerated recovery puts him in contention to feature in some capacity against Celta Vigo.