Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Luis Rioja headshot

Luis Rioja News: Assists in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Rioja assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), 13 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Rioja logged his first goal contribution in six outings, as he set up Javi Guerra, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 57th minute of play. Additionally, this marked the first time this season that Rioja accounted for more than one shot on target. He also set a season-high with four chances created.

Luis Rioja
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now