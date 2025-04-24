Luis Rioja News: Assists in 1-1 draw

Rioja assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), 13 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Rioja logged his first goal contribution in six outings, as he set up Javi Guerra, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 57th minute of play. Additionally, this marked the first time this season that Rioja accounted for more than one shot on target. He also set a season-high with four chances created.