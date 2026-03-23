Luis Rioja News: Assists with cross in win
Rioja assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla.
Roja powered an in-swinger across the six-yard box Sunday to assist Valencia's second goal in their resounding 2-0 win over Sevilla. The forward also contributed one interception to the clean sheet effort throughout his 90 minutes of play. Roja's five assists across 28 appearances (23 starts) mark a new career-high over seven career La Liga campaigns.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rioja See More