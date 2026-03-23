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Luis Rioja News: Assists with cross in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Rioja assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla.

Roja powered an in-swinger across the six-yard box Sunday to assist Valencia's second goal in their resounding 2-0 win over Sevilla. The forward also contributed one interception to the clean sheet effort throughout his 90 minutes of play. Roja's five assists across 28 appearances (23 starts) mark a new career-high over seven career La Liga campaigns.

Luis Rioja
Valencia
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