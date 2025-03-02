Luis Rioja News: Assists with lone chance created

Rioja had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing seven times inaccurately during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Osasuna.

Rioja set up Diego Lopez in the 14th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Valencia in shots and crosses. The attacker has combined for five shots, four chances created and 20 crosses over his last three starts while the assist was his first goal involvement in a month.