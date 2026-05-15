Luis Rioja headshot

Luis Rioja News: Can't score but looks active

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Rioja generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Rioja was one of several Valencia players who looked quite active going forward despite being unable to find the back of the net. The winger has been a regular starter pretty much all season long for Valencia, and that shouldn't change ahead of the final two games of the 2025/26 league campaign.

Luis Rioja
Valencia
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